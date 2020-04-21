Rock and Walworth counties on Tuesday reported 83 and 92 cases of COVID-19 respectively.

Neither county saw any new deaths because of the disease.

Four people have died in Rock County and seven have died in Walworth County, according to each county’s health department.

In Rock County, 34% of all people with confirmed cases have been hospitalized, according to the health department.

The age breakdown of confirmed cases in Rock County is nearly evenly divided with 35% of cases being people 18 to 44 years old, 33% of cases 45 to 64 years old and 32% of cases people 65 or older.

A majority, 85%, of Rock County cases have been reported in white people, 12% in black people and 3% in American Indian or Alaska native, according to the health department.

By ethnicity, 13% of cases have been reported in people who are Hispanic and 87% have been non-Hispanic.

In Walworth County, four people are hospitalized, 58 are isolated at home and 23 have recovered.

The Walworth County Department of Health & Human Services does not provide a comprehensive breakdown of age and race on its website.

Rock County health officials have not released how many people have recovered.

Health officials believe there are at least 10 people infected with COVID-19 for each confirmed case.

State officials this week have guided health care providers to test more people, including people with mild symptoms.

Officials warn there are many people who carry the disease but do not show symptoms. These people could spread the disease without ever knowing it.