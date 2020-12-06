JANESVILLE

Officials at Rock Haven, Rock County's nursing home, say they don't think the facility will receive COVID-19 vaccinations for residents or staff this year, but plans on how to distribute them are being hashed out now.

Advisers to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week recommended health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities be vaccinated first when vaccines are available.

Marilyn Burns, Rock Haven's infection preventionist, said plans are being developed for how Rock Haven will get vaccines to its staff members.

As of late November, 3% of Rock County's COVID-19 cases involved people associated with group-home facilities, epidemiologist Nick Zupan said in an email to The Gazette.

Of cases associated with group-home facilities, 28% were hospitalized and 12% have died, Zupan said.

Two Rock Haven residents have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, Burns said.

"People need to understand living in a nursing home, it is not the end of the world," Burns said. "(They) don't deserve to suffer from COVID because of what their age is."

Staff want to be ready to give vaccines to employees and residents as soon as possible.

Burns said a lot of decisions have to be made at the national level before some plans can be devised.

One of the biggest challenges to conquer, she said, is how to refrigerate a vaccine that requires extremely cold storage.

The vaccine created by pharmaceutical company Pfizer has to be stored at minus 70 degrees Celsius, much colder than a typical freezer.

A vaccine made by Moderna, which is also likely to be among the first rolled out if approved, requires cold storage more in line with regular freezing standards.

Nothing is set in stone yet regarding how Rock Haven would store the Pfizer vaccine, but the situation is being discussed, Burns said.

Nursing home Administrator Taya Walk said many things have happened since March to help make nursing homes safer for staff and residents.

But unless everyone in the community takes precautions, including wearing masks, washing hands and staying home as much as possible, threats to the city's most vulnerable residents will remain, Walk said.

Taking care of Dad

Ted Anderson owned a tattoo studio, Diamond Ted's, in Janesville for 50 years. He spent much of his career as an advocate for sterilization and health and safety within his industry.

His father lives at Rock Haven, and Anderson said his father has received exceptional care.

But this fall, as coronavirus cases began surging in Rock County and across the state, Anderson said he became concerned about the number of letters he was receiving from Rock Haven notifying him of workers who had symptoms or had tested positive for the virus.

From Nov. 2 to 12, Anderson received six letters with warnings about sick staff members, according to documents shared with The Gazette.

Anderson himself is passionate about following COVID-19 safety guidelines. He said he has been disappointed by people he knows who don't wear masks or who question the reality or severity of the disease.

Anderson said he thinks the community should know more about COVID-19 activity and safety precautions at the county nursing home.

He wants to know how many people have been affected at Rock Haven and whether leaders stress to staff the importance of following guidelines at work and outside of work.

"Are these people being sat down and talked to?" he asked. "They are taking care of people highly susceptible to this. Let's be careful."

Some answers

The most significant change in nursing home operations since March has been increased access to testing.

Nursing homes have been provided supplies to test residents and staff twice a week, which allows for quick care and isolation if needed, Walk said.

Employees are screened before entering the building and are not allowed in if they have even one symptom of COVID-19, she said.

In May, an outbreak at Rock Haven led to at least eight residents and four staff members testing positive.

Walk said the nursing home has done a great job of preventing residents from getting sick since then, and it has had only one resident test positive since September.

However, staff members continue to get sick or exposed. Walk said three employees were positive for the virus as of Wednesday, but Rock Haven is being proactive about keeping sick staff out of the facility.

Sara Beran, the director of nursing, said she continually updates staff about safety guidelines and communicates the importance of being safe in and outside of work.

Meanwhile, the state Department of Health Services has an active public health investigation ongoing at Rock Haven.

Investigations are triggered if one or more people test positive, and they continue to be active until the facility has gone 28 days without identifying any new cases, said Caitlin Terkowski, a public health nurse.

"The investigation is not to be viewed in a negative light. It is to mitigate the spread of disease," Turkowski said. "We also do this in long-term care facilities with respiratory and gastrointestinal illness outbreaks."