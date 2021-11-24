The total number of estimated active COVID-19 cases in Rock County has reached levels not seen since late last year with more than 1,200 estimated active cases reported Tuesday by the Rock County Public Health Department.
A total of 1,253 cases remain active in Rock County, health department data shows. That figure was last at that level in December 2020, when 1,254 active cases were reported in the county Dec. 22.
The number of active cases in Rock County has increased steadily since Nov. 4 when 584 cases were active in the county.
The lowest number of estimated active cases in Rock County was 56 in June 2021 and at its peak of 2,259 in November 2020, according to health department data.
On Tuesday, 116 new cases were reported in Rock County, bringing the countywide total to 21,266 cases and 227 virus-related deaths.
Statewide, Wisconsin reported its highest single-day total of new COVID-19 cases this year when 4,264 new cases were reported to the Department of Health Services on Tuesday, bumping the seven-day rolling average up to 3,148 new cases per day.
The last time the state topped 4,000 cases in a day was Nov. 15 when 4,136 new cases were reported. Of the top 10 days with the most new cases reported in Wisconsin in 2021, six were this month. The single-day record for most cases reported in Wisconsin was Nov. 12, 2020, when DHS reported 7,867 cases and a seven-day new case average of more than 6,400 cases.
