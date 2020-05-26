The percentage of positive coronavirus cases reported each day in Rock County has decreased since last Thursday's record-high day.

On Thursday, 41 new infections were reported, making up 26% of test results the Rock County Public Health Department received that day.

Since then, the percentage of positive test results has decreased significantly and stayed below the health department's goal of 5%.

There have been 583 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Rock County and 16 people have died, an increase of one since Friday, according to data from the health department.

The percentage of positive test results was 4% Friday and 3% Sunday and Monday. Data was not recorded for Saturday.

Health department officials in a news release Thursday said that while many businesses and facilities have begun to reopen since Thursday, it is important to remember the virus is in the community and that it is still recommended to stay home as much as possible.

The health department has received results of 3,159 coronavirus tests since Thursday. Many of those tests were administered at two public testing sites in Beloit last week.

National Guard soldiers took more than 2,400 test samples over the course of seven days while in Beloit, according to a news release from the state Department of Military Affairs.

The age of Rock County residents who have tested positive has remained steady, but racial and ethnic demographics of those testing positive are shifting.

Most people with confirmed cases of the virus are between the ages of 18 and 44.

The average age of Rock County residents who have died is 72 years old. Of them, 38% have been under the age of 60.

Health department data show the coronavirus is disproportionately affecting Rock County's black and Hispanic populations.

The Gazette reported May 11 that 83% of people with coronvairus cases in the county were white and 14% were black.

The percentage of black people with confirmed cases of coronavirus has increased to 18% and cases in white people have decreased to 77%.

Rock County's population is 90% white and 5% black, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Hispanic or Latino individuals make up 43% of the county's confirmed cases while the county's population is 9% Hispanic.

As of Tuesday morning, 27 people with COVID-19 are hospitalized across the county's four hospitals.

Of those who have tested positive, 16% have been hospitalized at some point, according to county health department data.