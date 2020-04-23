Rock County health officials are starting to see the effect of increased COVID-19 testing.

The Rock County Public Health Department on Thursday also began releasing the number of people in the county who have recovered from the disease.

There have been 99 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rock County, an increase of 13 cases from Wednesday's 86.

That's the largest day-to-day jump in cases so far. The previous high was six. The number of deaths stayed at four. Two people have recovered.

Rock County identifies people as recovered if it has been 30 days since the person tested positive and the person has not shown symptoms for 72 hours, according to a news release from the health department.

The county reported 75 new negative test results Thursday, the highest number of daily negative test results in Rock County since the pandemic began, said Kelsey Cordova, public information officer, in an email to The Gazette.

"I see this in direct relation to increases in testing capacity and rules for who can be tested," Cordova said.

The state Department of Health services late last week began directing health care providers to test people with mild COVID-19 symptoms.

Previously, providers were testing only people with severe symptoms, people who needed hospitalization, and people who work in health care or similar facilities.

SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville representatives told county officials they were concerned about a shortage of testing supplies, a concern health care systems across the country have shared since the pandemic started.

On Monday, the state launched a website for health care providers to request COVID-19 testing supplies, according to a DHS newsletter.

Supplies will be distributed to providers across the state for free, according to the newsletter.

In Rock County, 34% of people with confirmed cases have been hospitalized.

Statewide there have been 5,592 confirmed cases and 257 people have died.