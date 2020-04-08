The Rock County Public Health Department said Wednesday that the number of available intensive care and regular hospital beds it reported Tuesday did not account for each health system’s surge capacity. One system confirmed it did not report the number of beds it would have available in a surge circumstance.

The health department released data Tuesday showing Rock County under normal capacity has 260 hospital beds, 37 ICU beds and 32 ventilators.

Meanwhile, a state Department of Health Services directory showed there are 562 beds between the county’s four hospitals:

240 at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville.

256 at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit.

50 at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville.

16 at Edgerton Hospital and Health Services, Edgerton.

Hospital capacity has become a primary concern nationwide as more people with COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, require hospitalization.

Kelsey Cordova, public information officer for the health department, compiled the data released Tuesday.

Cordova said she asked each hospital system to provide her the number of available beds, how many were ICU beds and how many beds were currently occupied.

Those numbers did not account for each system’s surge capacity, Cordova said.

“I cannot release the information at the individual health system level,” Cordova said. “I will reach out to my contacts and try to get an explanation for you as to why the numbers differ.”

The Gazette also reached out to each hospital system. Context provided by Mercyhealth explained the discrepancy in that system’s numbers.

Mercyhealth Vice President Barb Bortner said the system reported 134 regular and ICU beds to the health department.

The total of 240 beds listed on the state website includes obstetric rooms, which are outpatient surgery units that would not be used to treat COVID-19 patients during regular operations.

In a surge capacity situation, however, the hospital could accommodate 240 patients using all units with double occupancy in each room, Bortner said.

SSM Health and Edgerton Hospital and Health Services representatives said they reported to the county the same numbers that are in the state list—50 and 16, respectively.

Those numbers and Mercyhealth’s 134 add up to 200 of the 260 reported beds under normal capacity. Beloit Health System representatives did not provide further information to The Gazette by press time, but based on the data from the other hospitals, it appears the Beloit system reported 60 available beds to the health department.

There have been 42 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rock County.Two people have died.

Health officials estimate there are at least 10 people infected with the virus for every positive test result. Many people will not be tested because of a nationwide shortage of testing supplies.

Statewide, 99 people have died and 2,756 people have tested positive for the disease.