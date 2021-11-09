Vaccination rates are rising in Rock County as COVID-19 infection stats remain relatively steady.
From Nov. 1 to Monday, there were 174 new cases in Janesville, 72 in Beloit, 21 in Milton, 17 in Evansville, 16 in Edgerton, 12 in unincorporated areas of Rock County and four in Clinton.
There were 30 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths reported in Rock County on Monday.
To date, a total 20,238 cases and 219 deaths have been reported since the pandemic began. There were 19,346 people in Rock County who recovered from COVID-19, and there are currently 673 active cases. There were 17 people hospitalized in the county as of Nov. 4, and the case rate is 208 per 100,000 people in Rock County.
There are 65.2% of people who are eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in Rock County who have completed a vaccine series.
As of Monday, the average new cases per day in Wisconsin for the past seven days has been 2,193. The seven-day average of deaths per day in the state has been 14 and the seven day average state positivity rate was 8.9%.
As of Monday, 55.1% of Wisconsin’s total population has completed the vaccine series, or 3,210,654 people.
