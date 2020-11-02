The number of active and confirmed COVID-19 cases in Rock County surpassed 2,000 for the first time last weekend.

The county has 2,129 active and confirmed cases of the disease. That's up 154 cases from Friday, according to data from the Rock County Public Health Department.

The county has seen 5,787 cases since March, 85 of which were reported Monday.

Friday was a record day for the county with 211 new cases reported.

Of all test results returned Monday to the heath department, 27% were positive. In its reopening plan, the county said it aims for a 5% positivity rate over a 14-day average.

Forty-six Rock County residents have died.

As of Friday, 32 people were hospitalized in Rock County with COVID-19.

Hospitals across Wisconsin have become overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients as the state battles a surge in cases that started in September.

State health officials said Monday that 13 people are being treated at a West Allis field hospital that Gov. Tony Evers opened in October to accommodate overflow patients.