Rock County’s COVID-19 stats are still trending downward, matching the trend in Wisconsin.
On Friday, the latest data available as of press time, Rock County reported 32 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths. The number of cases per day has been going down since Oct. 7, a day when 67 new cases were reported.
To date, a total 19,578 cases and 216 deaths have been recorded since the pandemic began. There were 18,610 people in Rock County who recovered from COVID-19 and 752 active cases. There were 18 people hospitalized in the county as of Oct. 21.
The case rate is 165 cases per 100,000 people in Rock County.
In Rock County, 64.6% of eligible people have received both doses of the vaccine.
As of Friday, the state’s average number of new cases per day over the past seven days has been 1,817. The seven-day average of deaths per day in the state has been 12, and the seven-day state positivity rate was 7.5%.
As of Tuesday, Oct. 19, there were 1,084 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wisconsin, with 13.3% of them on ventilators. In Wisconsin, 91% of the hospital beds are in use, and 91.4% of ICU beds are is use.
In Wisconsin, 54.9% of the population have completed the vaccine series, or 3,194,107 people.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.