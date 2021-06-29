TOWN OF ROCK
The Department of Health Services (DHS) Community Based Vaccine Clinic in Rock County, located at Blackhawk Technical College, continues to reduce its hours of operation with the intent to close completely on or before July 17.
The closure date and reduced hours will be based on demand for COVID-19 vaccine in Rock County.
The schedule for the week of June 28 is as follows:
- Tuesday: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Wednesday: Closed
- Thursday: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
- Friday: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Saturday: Closed due to holiday weekend
According to previous reporting, DHS said on June 21 that vaccinations will no longer be given on Wednesdays at 6004 S. County G but will continue 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.
The updated hours can be found by visiting vaccinate.wi.gov/en-US.