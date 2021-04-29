A new mask order issued in Rock County eliminates the mandate for wearing masks outdoors and says it is OK for fully vaccinated people not to wear masks indoors while with other fully vaccinated people.
The Rock County Public Health Department issued the updated mask order Thursday afternoon. The order is effective immediately and will remain in effect until June 30, said Katrina Harwood, health officer.
The change is influenced by recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that says it is OK for people not to wear masks outdoors when in small or moderately sized groups of people that can be spaced out.
Masks are still recommended in crowded outdoor spaces or events, Harwood said.
Fully vaccinated people—those who are two weeks past their Johnson & Johnson shot or their second Moderna or Pfizer shot—can unmask indoors when around other people who are fully vaccinated, Harwood said.
Harwood anticipated that guidance might drive people to want to know other people's vaccine status, but individuals can choose to keep that information private if they wish, she said.
Employers or organization leaders should continue to provide virtual or remote options for meetings or other group settings for people who might still be uncomfortable being unmasked or for people who are not yet vaccinated, Harwood said.
Offering flexibility takes the pressure off businesses and individuals to disclose health information, Harwood said.
Also announced Thursday, the county has updated its reopening phases to include a new capacity recommendation at Phase 3.
The health department, once the county is in Phase 3, will recommended businesses open to 75% capacity as an intermediate step between Phase 2 and total normalcy, Harwood said.
However, Rock County will continue to be in Phase 2 for the immediate future, Harwood said.
She said the health department hopes to keep making incremental changes to orders and recommendations that move the county forward, not backward.
More restrictive guidance can still be put in place if the county experiences negative trends in COVID-19 activity or vaccine progress, Harwood said.