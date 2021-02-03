Rock County will begin weekly, virtual COVID-19 briefings, which will be livestreamed and posted to YouTube for the public to watch, according to a news release.
The briefings will be held at 11 a.m. Thursdays beginning Feb. 4, according to the release.
The briefings will help members of the media and the public stay up to date on local COVID-19 issues, including vaccinations, according to the release.
Live streams will be available on the Rock County Public Health Department's Facebook page at facebook.com/rockcountyphd/live.
Recordings will be saved and published to the Facebook page and the health department's YouTube account.