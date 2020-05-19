JANESVILLE

The safer-at-home order in Rock County will be lifted Thursday.

Beginning at 8 a.m. Thursday, the order will be replaced with the first phase in a “phased reopening plan," county health officer Marie-Noel Sandoval said in a press conference Tuesday.

County epidemiologist Nick Zupan said data show Rock County is ready to advance into phase 1 of the recovery plan.

The “quite extensive” plan was created with guidance from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the state health department, Zupan said.

The data reference hospital capacity, equipment availability, COVID-19 tests in the county and other factors to determine when to proceed through the phases in the plan.

County Administrator Josh Smith said county residents will have to trust each other.

“We know we cannot live under orders forever and that soon we’re going to have to begin to trust each other to make the right decisions on physical distancing and other measures to keep us all safe,” Smith said.

The plan gives recommendations for different sectors of the community but does not mandate that residents stay home. Beginning Thursday, residents cannot be punished for not following the recommendations.

The plan outlines general guidance such as washing hands and social distancing and gives advice for schools, churches, health care centers and businesses.

Under phase 1 of the plan, most businesses or public spaces are allowed to reopen with 25% capacity limits and should practice physical distancing, implement protective measures and use best business practices.

“We have goals with benchmarks,” Sandoval said. “We have a guide based on progress and setbacks. This is to take baby steps. You know, we have to be able to walk before we can run.”

Other events such as garage sales should have 10 people or fewer, under phase 1 of the plan. Visiting senior centers and holding large events such as fairs are not recommended.

K-12 schools are to follow recommendations from the state Department of Public Instruction in phase 1.

If the number of cases spikes or begins climbing dangerously, a stay-at-home order could be reinstated, but Smith said the county would prefer to use other measures or tools instead of an order if a spike occurs.

While the virus is still active, the state and county safer-at-home orders gave the county time to plan how to return to normalcy, Sandoval said Tuesday.

“It’s a new virus. There’s still many unknowns about it, and I did want to point out it hasn’t gone away," she said. "It isn’t less contagious or lethal. There’s no vaccine, and there is treatment. And so the state stay-at-home order bought us some time to ensure we had the capacity and capability to care for those most adversely affected.”

The county order helped planning, but now the responsibility is on the residents of Rock County to maneuver appropriately and reopen in accordance with the Rock Recovery plan, Smith said.

“It’s up to all of us now to do the right thing and take responsibility for our own actions, not so much just to keep ourselves safe but to keep our friends, neighbors and those who are at risk safe.”

Read the county's document on physical distancing requirements and plan for reopening businesses in Rock County.

This story will be updated.