Data shows Rock County's COVID-19 trends likely will continue as the county enters 2021.
COVID-19 trends in the county have improved since their mid-November peak, but they are still much higher than officials had hoped.
There are 1,079 active and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rock County, up 13 from Tuesday's 1,066, according to data from the Rock County Public Health Department.
The number of active cases has leveled off in December, but it is still hundreds more than in the spring and summer months.
Twenty-four people were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday, down nine from Tuesday.
As of Wednesday, the county had 24% of its intensive care unit beds available, 11 percentage points lower than its goal of 35%. The percentage of available ventilators is 74%, 24 percentage points higher than the 50% goal.
So far, 114 residents have died from COVID-19 in the county. That number stayed steady from Tuesday to Wednesday, although it has been steadily increasing this month.
Some metrics measured in the Rock County Reopen dashboard remain consistent. Rock County hospitals continue to face staffing shortages; positivity rates remain well above the desired rate, and contact tracers are not reaching exposed or infected people as quickly as they want.
One metric recently turned from green to yellow: testing capacity.
The county aims to test more than 240 people per day, but that number has fallen into the 120 to 240 range for the first time in a while, according to the dashboard.
Officials statewide anticipated a drop in testing during the holidays as testing sites temporarily closed and people avoided doing routine tasks.
Low testing turnout likely will continue in Rock County as its only free, public testing site is closed.
County officials announced Tuesday that the Blackhawk Technical College testing site would not open Wednesday because of the recent storm, and the site was expected to be closed Thursday for New Year's Eve.
Residents can still get tested at other medical facilities, but they are likely to be billed.
The state also has begun offering an at-home testing process.
Wisconsin residents can request testing kits online. The kits will be sent to their homes, and recipients will collect samples while connected to a health care professional via Zoom. They then send the samples via UPS and await results in the next few days.