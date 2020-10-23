Two more Rock County residents have died from COVID-19, bringing the county's total to 41, according to data from the Rock County Public Health Department.

The county reported the deaths Friday. They occurred Oct. 17 and 18, according to the state Department of Health Services.

COVID-19 hospitalizations hit a new peak Friday at 38. The previous record for hospitalizations in a given day was 37 on Wednesday.

Of all Rock County COVID-19 cases, 6% have been hospitalized.

There were 1,531 active and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rock County as of Friday, up 22 from Thursday.

The county reported 65 new cases Friday, bringing the all-time total to 4,420, according to county data.

Of all test results reported Friday, 14% were positive. In its reopening plan, the county aims for a 5% positivity rate over a 14-day average.