More coronavirus cases were reported in Rock County on Thursday than in any one day since the pandemic hit the area in March.

The Rock County Public Health Department reported 51 new cases of the virus Thursday, 10 more than the previous record of 41 new cases seen May 21 and July 6.

Recent daily increases in cases rival increases seen in April when an outbreak was reported at the Birds Eye food processing plant in Darien, in May when the National Guard conducted free testing in Beloit and in July after the Fourth of July.

Health department representatives were not available to answer questions by press time, a spokesperson said in an email to The Gazette.

A record 40 people with confirmed cases began showing symptoms of COVID-19 or were diagnosed Tuesday in Rock County, according to data showing COVID-19 cases by date of symptom onset from the state Department of Health Services.

That number is subject to change as new cases are reported over the next two weeks.

The health department has not made the public aware of any local outbreaks.

An online dashboard maintained by the state shows there are 19 active COVID-19 facility investigations in the county.

Of those, 10 are in workplaces, three in long-term care facilities, three in other settings, and one each in educational facilities, group housing facilities and health care facilities.

The state does not name the facilities with the exception of nursing homes.

Alden Meadow Park in Beloit and Oak Park Place in Janesville have active public health investigations ongoing.

Thursday was a record day statewide with 1,547 new cases of the virus reported, beating the previous record of 1,498 from Sept. 4.

Rock County has 294 confirmed and active cases of the virus. Some 1,926 total cases have been confirmed since March, according to data from the health department.

Twenty-nine Rock County residents have died from the virus, three of whom died in the last 10 days.

As of Tuesday, nine people were hospitalized. Nine percent of all cases in the county have been hospitalized at some point, according to the health department.