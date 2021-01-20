Several Rock County school districts staffs have received COVID-19 vaccinations from local health care providers or have plans to do so soon.
Employees of the county's largest school districts—Janesville and Beloit—are poised to receive vaccines late this week and early next week from Mercyhealth and Beloit Health System respectively, hospital representatives said.
Edgerton and Parkview school districts began receiving vaccines Wednesday, district officials said.
Parkview District Administrator Steve Lutzke said about 120 staff members were vaccinated by Mercyhealth system.
Edgerton Superintendent Dennis Pauli said all staff who want to be vaccinated received doses Wednesday. He did not respond to The Gazette's questions regarding which health system the school district worked with.
Edgerton Hospital did not give vaccine doses to Edgerton school staff, a hospital spokeswoman said.
Milton School District officials are working with "vaccine partners" to schedule a time slot for vaccinations, but a date has not been determined, said Keri Klebba, Milton School District representative.
Janesville School District employees—about 1,300 people—will receive vaccines at Mercyhealth on Friday, officials said.
The announcement last week stirred state officials, who said it was premature for Mercyhealth to offer vaccines to schools before the state officially gave priority to education workers.
Beloit Health System plans to vaccinate about 850 Beloit School District employees, said Tom McCawley, Beloit Health System vice president.
The health system could begin vaccinating school district staff as early as next week, McCawley said.
“We will be ready to go when we have the doses we requested from the state for Phase 1B of immunization,” McCawley said.
Beloit School Board President Megan Miller said the board was awaiting the first round of immunizations for district staff.
“The majority of district employees who reached out about returning to school in person want students back in person safely, and many asked specifically about leaving time for our teachers and staff to be fully vaccinated as part of mitigating the risks of COVID-19,” Miller said. “I know all parties involved are working as quickly as possible because this is a high priority for district and community well-being.”
The State Disaster Medical Advisory Committee voted unanimously Wednesday to pass recommendations along to the state Department of Health Services for who should be eligible in the Phase 1B of vaccinations.
Those recommended to be included in Phase 1B are:
- Police officers and first responders.
- K-12 teachers and staff.
- Food chain workers, including grocery clerks and agricultural workers.
- Prisoners and correctional workers.
- Mass transit staff.
- Child welfare and social workers.
- 911 dispatchers.
- Frail elders with disabilities in the state's Include, Respect, I Self-Direct
program.
- Mink farmers because of evidence minks are particularly susceptible to animal-to-human and human-to-animal coronavirus transmission.
The 1B vaccination priority group is estimated to include 1.6 million Wisconsinites, according to the state health department.
Those expected to be included in Phase 1C include people with chronic health conditions, public utility employees, flight attendants, librarians and veterinarians.
McCawley was unable to provide a specific number of doses Beloit Health System requested but noted the request was substantial and consistent with other requests made on a weekly basis to the state.
“We have requested enough to cover all in the 1B group as well for those 65 and over. We are hopeful that we will receive the full allocation requested,” McCawley said.
On Tuesday, DHS announced plans to begin vaccine rollout for those 65 and older, an undertaking that will outpace vaccine demand initially.
As of Wednesday, 6,478 Rock County residents have received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine and 3,774 have received both doses necessary to provide full immunity from the disease, according to a Rock County Public Health Department dashboard.