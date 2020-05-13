JANESVILLE

Rock County officials are asking the public to continue social distancing despite the state Supreme Court’s Wednesday decision to block Gov. Tony Evers’ stay-at-home order.

“Even though the court ruled in this way, the Rock County Public Health Department advises and encourages all Rock County residents to continue to voluntarily comply with the Safer at Home Order,” the release from public health officer Marie-Noel Sandoval reads.

The release asks residents to avoid nonessential travel, maintain at least 6 feet distance between them and others when out in public, limit physical contact to the people within their households, and continue to wash hands frequently.

“Due to the prevalence of COVID-19 and the continued public health threat this virus poses to our community, it is critical to the safety of our residents that all of us continue to follow these guidelines,” the release reads.

Janesville City Manager Mark Freitag told the Gazette earlier this month that the city council’s approval March 31 of his emergency declaration allows him to impose a stay-at-home order for the city during the pandemic.

Whether the city takes that step “remains to be seen, Freitag said. He has said previously he would prefer to keep using the power of persuasion to keep residents safe.