JANESVILLE
Employees at the county’s Rock Haven nursing home will still be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine or face layoff unless they provide medical or “bona fide” religious reasons not to, the Rock County Board decided in a marathon meeting Thursday night.
In a five-hour-long meeting Thursday, the board started with a resolution to bar Rock Haven from forcing its employees to get the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and amended it to allow the home to keep requiring employees to get the shots except for those with health or religious objections.
The decision came after hours of discussion on legal liability, personal freedoms, and religious and ethical concerns.
The board narrowly voted to amend the resolution brought by supervisor Brian Knudson, which had initially sought to bar Rock Haven from mandating the vaccine and laying off staff who declined to get the two-injection Moderna immunization.
That came after the board heard a nearly hourlong avalanche of written testimony from Rock Haven staff and others. Some were opposed while others supported the county’s decision, made during the holiday season in late December, to mandate the vaccine for Rock Haven employees.
The change, which the board narrowly approved on a 15-13 vote, then went on to pass as a new rule in a separate vote that came after more than an hour of further discussion.
Supervisor Stephanie Aegerter suggested the change to Knudson’s original resolution, which she called a “compromise” that would serve both the Rock Haven staff and the 98 residents of the long-term nursing facility.
It means that Rock Haven will be allowed to continue mandating all its staff get vaccinated for COVID-19 as more doses come available.
Under the changes to the resolution, Rock Haven administrators must allow accommodations for staff who are pregnant or have other valid health concerns or religious objections to the vaccine under the Americans with Disabilities, Civil Rights or Pregnancy Discrimination acts. But otherwise, Rock Haven would be allowed to continue requiring other staff to be vaccinated.
Other neighboring counties, including Walworth, do not require staff at their own county-run nursing homes to vaccinate, and several local private nursing homes said they are not mandating staff get vaccinated.
Legal counsel, Rock Haven administration and a county human resources official told the board that Rock Haven’s rule was put in place to try to protect nursing home residents. So far, Rock Haven has laid off five staff members who declined the vaccine earlier this month.
Initially, they indicated, the county and Rock Haven crafted the mandate with no exemptions.
They said the county and Rock Haven officials considered the risk of nonvaccinated staff being in contact with Rock Haven residents to be “unreasonable.”