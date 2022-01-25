The Biden administration will begin making 400 million N95 masks available for free to Americans starting this week, now that federal officials are emphasizing the better protect wearers from the omicron variant of COVID-19 over cloth face coverings.
Looking to buy an N95 mask to protect yourself from the fast-spreading omicron variant of COVID-19? You needn’t pay a penny, while supplies last.
As part of the Biden administration’s effort to make the highly effective N95 respirators more widely available, it was recently announced the federal government would ship 400 million of them to pharmacies across the country.
In the coming weeks, local pharmacies will begin giving out free N95 masks to anyone who wants one. Walgreens will be the first in the area to offer the face coverings, expecting them to be available by the end of this week.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, N95 respirators are more effective at protecting wearers from COVID-19 than surgical-type or cloth masks.
Katrina Harwood, director of the Rock County Health Department, issued a statement recommending people wear “the highest quality mask that fits them well and that they will wear consistently.”
“If it doesn’t have a good fit, and air is escaping around the sides and around the top, then that’s not going to give you a huge benefit,” said Rock County public health strategist Shari Faber.
Faber added that the free respirators are a “great opportunity for people to get access to one of the more expensive higher quality masks” at no extra cost.
According to a Walgreens spokesperson, the nationwide pharmacy is expected to offer N95 masks to its stores as soon as Jan. 28. Once first shipments are rolled out, Walgreens will replenish supplies in the days and weeks to follow.
“We are pleased to partner with the administration to make N95 masks in varying sizes available free of charge at participating Walgreens locations,” according to the statement.
Stores participating in the program will display signage indicating the availability.
