JANESVILLE

Rock County health officials reported two more COVID-19 deaths Tuesday as positive cases of the disease grew by 12 to top the 300 mark.

In its daily briefing, the Rock County Public Health Department announced it has begun reporting weekday hospitalization counts of people who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The county reported that 15 patients are being treated at hospitals for COVID-19 infection, while the number of confirmed cases grew from 298 at midday Monday to 301 on Tuesday afternoon.

County officials did not give a breakdown of how many COVID-19 patients are being treated at each hospital.

The county disclosed that the infected are receiving inpatient care at hospitals including Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center in Janesville, SSM Health-St. Mary’s Janesville Hospital, Edgerton Hospital and Health Services, and Beloit Health System.

The briefing noted that the counts are from hospital census information that “changes often.”

Total deaths of Rock County residents increased from seven on Monday to nine on Tuesday, according to the briefing. Statewide, 353 people have died from COVID-19 as of Tuesday, and 8,566 had confirmed cases of the virus, according to county data.

County officials said 67 people on Tuesday tested negative for COVID-19, bringing the total of people who have tested negative to 2,513.