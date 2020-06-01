JANESVILLE

Rock County public health officials reported three more confirmed positive coronavirus test results between Sunday and Monday, bringing the positive case total to 639.

The county also has 19 deaths related to COVID-19, according to a news release from Marie-Noel Sandoval, the county health officer.

Fifteen patients remained hospitalized Monday, a decrease of one from Friday.

An estimated 8,690 negative test results have been reported in the county, 50 of them Monday, according to the release.