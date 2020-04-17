Rock County’s daily COVID-19 update on Friday showed no new cases or deaths from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The county reported 63 positive cases and four deaths, the same as in Thursday’s update.

Still, health officials have estimated that there could be 10 people infected for every positive case.

Rock County's update, shared by the county's Joint Information Center, said Gov. Tony Evers' safer-at-home order is "really working to reduce the impact of COVID-19 in our community."

"But that doesn't make it easier or less frustrating," the update states.

Those who are feeling sadness, depression or anxiety can use online resources, call 800-985-5990 or text TalkWithUS to 66747.

The Rock County Public Health Department also this week released a map showing number ranges for confirmed cases per census tract.