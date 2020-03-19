JANESVILLE
The Rock County Public Health Department announced Thursday evening the first case of COVID-19 infection in Rock County.
The person infected is 57 years old and is isolated at home, according to a news release. The person's gender was not given.
"There is no known direct contact with a positive case, although there is known travel to attend an event in Chicago," the release states. "Out of respect for the patient’s privacy, no additional information will be provided."
Rock County Health Officer Marie-Noel Sandoval is quoted as saying the health department is in contact with the person and "will directly notify close contacts with additional guidance."
State officials reported two deaths from the virus Thursday. The first death was a male in his 50s from Fond Du Lac County. The second death was a male in his 90s from Ozaukee County, according to a release from the governor's office.
"The Rock County Public Health Department is closely monitoring the rapidly evolving situation and is prepared to address an increasing number of cases," the county release states. “We continue collaborating with our local, state, and federal partners to minimize the impact on our community. Please do your part by following suspensions and recommendations.“
The department advises people to reduce their chances of getting sick by:
- Practicing social distancing.
- Frequently and thoroughly washing hands with soap and water.
- Covering coughs and sneezes.
- Avoiding touching your face.
- Staying home when sick.
Testing for COVID-19 is being done in Wisconsin through the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene at UW-Madison, at the Milwaukee Health Department and at private labs throughout the state, according to the release from the governor's office.
Right now, Wisconsin is prioritizing testing for COVID-19 because of a shortage of ingredients needed to run the tests.
"It is important that we reserve our testing capacity for individuals who are critically ill and healthcare workers on the front lines. This will help us keep our healthcare workforce safe and healthy and help stop the spread of the virus," the release from the governor's office reads.
"Many states across the country are grappling with this same problem. We have been working with our partners in the federal government, in the private sector, and our public universities to try to get the ingredients needed to run these tests," the release reads.
This story will be updated.