JANESVILLE

A fifth Rock County resident had died from COVID-19.

The death apparently happened over the weekend or Monday morning.

The city of Janesville announced the increase during its live, online Emergency Operations Center briefing Monday morning.

“If you’re not wearing your mask based on five deaths, you should, and I don’t mean to scare everybody, but we have got to minimize the spread of this virus,” Fire Chief Ernie Rhodes said during the briefing.

The county had been holding steady at four deaths since April 14.

This story will be updated.