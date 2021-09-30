On Wednesday, Rock County reported 50 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths. To date, a total of 18,703 cases and 198 deaths have been recorded since the pandemic began in 2020.
As of Wednesday, a reported 17,743 people in Rock County had recovered from COVID-19, and there were 762 known active cases. Thirteen people were hospitalized in the county, up from 10 Monday.
The case rate is 247 per 100,000 people in Rock County.
In Rock County, 63.2% of eligible people, those 12 and older, had received both doses of the vaccine.
Wisconsin
The average number of new daily cases reported in Wisconsin for the past seven days was 2,532. The seven-day average of deaths per day in the state has been 16. The seven-day average state positivity rate was 7.8%.
As of Wednesday, the latest data available, there were 1,096 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wisconsin, with 13.1% of them on ventilators.
State health officials reported that 53.6% of eligible Wisconsin residents had completed the vaccine series.
Illinois
As of Wednesday, Winnebago County’s positivity rate was 3.9%, which is decreasing as is its case rate of 172.7 per 100,000 people, which is lower than that of Rock County. A reported 45.8% of Winnebago County’s eligible population is fully vaccinated. The average age of someone with COVID-19 in the county is 37.9, which is increasing.
On Sept. 24, the IDPH reported 21,787 new cases in Illinois, including 239 additional deaths since Sept. 17. More than 80% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 63% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated. Of Illinois’ total population, almost 68% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 53% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated.
The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from Sept. 17-23 in Illinois is 3.7%.
Nationwide
A total of 185,537,265 people in the United States have been fully vaccinated and 3.68 million people in the nation have received an additional dose since Aug. 13, according to the CDC COVID Tracker website. There have been 43,169,823 COVID-19 cases in the U.S. since the pandemic began, and 691,517 deaths have been attributed to the virus.
Everyone six months of age and older is recommended to get the seasonal flu vaccine. All flu vaccines this season are quadrivalent, meaning they will offer protection against four flu strains—an H1N1-like strain, an H3N2-like strain, and two B strains.
Sign up for our Daily Update & Weekend Update email newsletters!
Get the latest news, sports, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.