Rock County's number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus increased by 22 Monday for a total of 707 cases.

It is the largest single-day increase since May 25, according to data from the Rock County Public Health Department.

Twenty-one people have died from the virus in Rock County, according to the data.

As of Monday morning, 13 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, according to a news release.

Of those in Rock County who have had the virus, 14% have been hospitalized and 258 people have recovered, according to the data.

More than 10,500 tests have come back negative, according to the data.

Health officials say the virus remains in the community and urged people to take proper precautions, such as wearing masks and social distancing while in public.