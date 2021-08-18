Rock County reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, according to data published by the Rock County Public Health Department.
Rock County has seen 17,112 cases and 188 deaths due to COVID-19, with the seven-day average for the county at 139 new cases per 100,000 residents.
A total of 16,504 people have recovered from the virus in Rock County as an estimated 420 cases remain active, health department data shows.
Hospitalizations in Rock County due to the virus increased to 15 on Tuesday, up from 10 reported on Aug. 10.
Statewide, Wisconsin has reported a seven-day average of 1,218 new cases. Since the start of the pandemic, Wisconsin reported 640,248 cases and 7,483 deaths, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS).
Across the state line, Winnebago County reported 51 new cases and no additional virus-related deaths, bringing the countywide total to 35,906 cases and 529 deaths, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reports.
Statewide, Illinois reported 3,639 new cases and 17 additional deaths, pushing the overall total to 1.47 million cases and 2,504 deaths.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports community transmission of COVID-19 remains high nationwide as nearly 37 million cases have been reported. A total of 620,493 people have died since the beginning of the pandemic. About 59.2% of people in the nation have received at least one dose of vaccine while 50.4% have completed vaccination.
