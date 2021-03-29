JANESVILLE
A variant strain of COVID-19 has been detected in Rock County, according to the Rock County Public Health Department.
The health department reports that the SARS-CoV-2 Variant B.1.1.7, first found in England in November, was recently found in the county.
Researchers think this new strain spreads more rapidly and easily than the original strain. The B.1.1.7 variant also might be associated with an increased risk of death, but more studies are needed to confirm that, the department said.
"With this more contagious variant in our area and a recent uptick in cases, it is very important that everyone continue to follow the prevention guidance," Rock County Health Officer Katrina Harwood said in a news release. "Wear a mask in public places, keep your distance, wash your hands, minimize indoor activities with anyone outside of your household and get the vaccine when it is available to you."
The B.1.1.7 variant was first reported in the United States in December and was first identified in Wisconsin in January.
People can learn more about the SARS-CoV-2 variants in Wisconsin by visiting dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/variants.htm#counter.