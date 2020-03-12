JANESVILLE
An official for Mercyhealth System said officials are waiting on results from Rock County patients tested for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Health officials believe it is a matter of when, not if, Rock County will have patients test positive for COVID-19.
Mark Goelzer, medical director for Mercyhealth, said tests for Rock County patients have been sent to the state hygiene lab and results should come back in the next day or two.
So far, the state of Wisconsin has not identified any cases of community spread, meaning patients passing the virus person to person locally. All six confirmed Wisconsin cases were for people who recently traveled, according to state health officials.
The best way for Rock County residents to remain protected from the disease is to self-quarantine at home for two weeks if they have traveled to areas where there is community spread or if they have been in contact with people who have traveled, Goelzer said.
For additional stories and information, visit GazetteXtra.com/coronavirus.
This story will be updated.