Rock County residents who are 65 and older and are not connected to a health care system can request COVID-19 vaccines online through the Rock County Public Health Department.
As of Monday, adults ages 65 and older are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccinations in Wisconsin. Health officials last week said most of that population in Rock County will receive the vaccine from their health care providers.
The county has established a request form for those who do not have a regular doctor or relationship with a health care provider. People who qualify can visit www.co.rock.wi.us/publichealth and click the link "65+ COVID-19 Vaccine Request Form" on the coronavirus information page.
Rock County also has a form for health care workers to register for vaccination if they have not already. Health care workers can visit www.co.rock.wi.us/publichealth and click the link "Healthcare Worker and First Responder request form" on the coronavirus information page.
It's not yet clear what people should expect after filling out the forms. The Gazette could not immediately reach a county spokesperson Monday.
It also was not immediately clear whether people will receive doses from the county or be connected to a health care provider.
The Walworth County Public Health Department has a similar online registration process for those ages 65 and older. People who qualify for the vaccine can visit co.walworth.wi.us.
Vaccines are free regardless of where an individual receives one, under federal law.
As of Monday morning, 8,737 Rock County residents had received their first doses of vaccine, and 2,318 residents had received both doses of the vaccine.
About 7% of Rock County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, based on population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Patients at Mercyhealth and SSM Health/Dean Clinic will be contacted by their care providers to set up vaccination appointments, representatives from both health care providers have said.
Both health care systems will begin vaccinating people ages 75 and older first and then move on to those ages 65 to 74 as supplies are available.
Health care providers say the easiest way to receive updates about vaccines is to sign up through the online health care portal MyChart.