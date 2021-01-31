Rock County's epidemiologist hopes some of the lopsided demographic data on local COVID-19 vaccinations evens out as vaccines become more widely available.
Until last week, vaccines had been offered just to health care workers, first responders and nursing home residents and staff. Employees at local school districts also got doses, but they were out of step with the state's phased prioritization guidelines.
Epidemiologist Nick Zupan said distributing vaccines to groups based on profession heavily favored some groups over others.
For example, as of Friday morning, 73% of people who received both doses of the vaccine identified as female and 27% identified as male, according to data from the Rock County Public Health Department.
People who have received both doses are mostly health care workers and nursing home residents and staff.
Zupan said it's likely that health care sectors that are dominated by women, such as nursing and caregiving, are causing the large gap between the sexes.
The population that has received one vaccine dose includes more people, including some of the broad 65-and-older category. That data has improved slightly with a 70% to 30% female to male split.
Gaps are also apparent in vaccine distribution by race.
The racial breakdown for those who have received both doses of vaccine is:
- 2,611 white people.
- 487 people whose race is unknown or undisclosed.
- 129 people who identified as other.
- 39 Black people.
- 26 Asian people.
- 6 American Indian people.
That could also be a reflection of the health care workforce and nursing home censuses, Zupan said.
When asked why so many people are considered "unknown" or of undisclosed race, Zupan said the health department reports the information that is entered by providers into the state's database for immunization records.
He said he does not know if the relatively large numbers in the "unknown" race category are caused by people choosing not to self-report race or an error in data collection.
Some people hesitate to share personal information when filling out medical records, Zupan said.
The more demographic data that can be collected, the better, he said. The data helps officials make decisions and know where resources need to be allocated.
The health department's goal is to make sure the vaccine is available to everyone regardless of race, ethnicity, gender or other protected class status, Zupan said.
Strategies for providing equitable access will be considered as vaccine distribution continues, especially as priority groups widen to broader sections of the community, Zupan said.
One of the first ways the health department hopes to equalize access is by ensuring that people without doctors or relationships with health care providers can still access vaccines, he said.
It has been challenging to track how much of the county's Phase 1A population has been vaccinated, Zupan said, because no single entity tracks the number of health care workers in the county across all spectrums.
Tracking vaccines for the 65-and-older population will be easier, however, because U.S. Census data by age is easily accessible.
There are about 28,000 people ages 65 and older in Rock County.
As of Friday, 2,812 Rock County residents ages 65 and older had received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
Although vaccine supply is still limited, Zupan said he feels optimistic about the fact that the county has seen steady increases in vaccine doses given each day.
A vaccine clinic ran by the National Guard last week at Blackhawk Technical College distributed all 900 of its allocated doses to Rock County residents who qualify under current state guidelines, according to a news release.
The clinic's goal was to reach people from the Phase 1A category who had not already gotten the vaccine.