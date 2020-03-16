Rock County officials declare state of emergency

JANESVILLE

Rock County officials have declared a countywide state of emergency for at least the next 60 days amid growing concern about the spread of COVID-19.

The county can declare different kinds of emergencies. Monday's declaration is different from a public health emergency, which is declared by the health department and applies to the actions and health of the community, similar to the state of emergency declared Thursday by Gov. Tony Evers.

Monday’s declaration was more procedural and business-focused to ensure the county is prepared for the virus, said County Administrator Josh Smith, who declared the emergency with county board Chairman Russ Podzilni.

Nick Zupan, an epidemiologist with the Rock County Public Health Department, told The Gazette on Monday that 10 Rock County patients have tested negative for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

No one has tested positive in the county at this time, Zupan said.

The emergency declaration will not close county services or programs, but rather enable more efficient operations, Smith said.

“What we’re trying to accomplish here is giving ourselves some operational flexibility to operate more quickly when we need to make purchases or sign contracts for example, or change our policies that normally would require full county board approval," Smith said.

"This is not only because the board only meets every two weeks, but we’re not sure if they're going to meet given the guidance on large gatherings.”

During the state of emergency, Smith can handle the responsibilities typically given to the county board.

In a statement, Podzilni said the change will help as COVID-19 inevitably spreads.

“Taking this action now will allow the County to continue to operate to address any concerns that arise from this crisis until the Board of Supervisors is able to meet again,” Podzilni said in the news release. “We need to be proactive in our approach and do everything we can to limit the spread of this disease.”

The county has been considering a state of emergency for a few days and wanted to get ahead of the curve, Smith said.

The declaration also makes the county eligible for state resources and federal reimbursement or funding for things such as protective medical equipment.

“We felt given where we were and given the likelihood of COVID-19 advancing into our community sometime in the near future, we just thought it was right to get ahead of it,” Smith said.

County officials have directed staff members to work remotely, if possible. The entire public health department currently is working remotely. Smith said county services are still available to residents despite the changes.

“The public can expect for the time-being the same level of services," he said. "We’re just behind the scenes in a different manner.”

Smith said residents should stay informed and aware of their surroundings.

“Things are changing on a daily basis, so people need to pay attention to this constantly changing situation,” he said.