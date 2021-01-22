The Wisconsin National Guard will help the Rock County Public Health Department give COVID-19 vaccinations to the remainder of the county's Phase 1A priority group.
An appointment-only vaccination site for people in the Phase 1A group will run from Jan. 26 to 29 at Blackhawk Technical College, 6004 S. County G, Janesville. A second clinic will be set up weeks later to give the necessary second doses to those who participate, according to a news release.
The site's 900 doses will be given first to anyone who is eligible for the Phase 1A priority group but has not already received the vaccine.
Those from other eligible groups might be offered doses if supplies are available, according to the release.
Individuals or organizations that qualify under Phase 1A and have not yet received vaccines are encouraged to sign up through the county's new online vaccine request form at www.co.rock.wi.us/publichealth.
Those who cannot access the form online can call 608-352-6727 for assistance.
The goal of the online vaccine request form is to reach health care workers who might not be affiliated with a major health care organization, or whose organization has not yet been connected with a vaccine provider, according to a news release.
The vaccination site at Blackhawk Tech will accommodate appointments only and will not offer walk-in appointments.
County officials have not publicly provided insight on how many Rock County residents in Phase 1A are awaiting vaccinations.
As of Friday morning, 7,906 Rock County residents had received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,129 residents had received both doses of the vaccine.
About 6% of the county's population has started the vaccine process, based on population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Beginning Monday, Wisconsinites ages 65 and older will be eligible to get the vaccine. Administration of those doses has been left mostly in the hands of health care providers for now.
Mercyhealth and SSM Health have announced they will begin reaching out to patients older than 75 to schedule appointments and then will work down to patients ages 65 to 74.
The quickest way for patients at either health care system to get appointments is to sign up for and monitor a MyChart account, which is an online portal for health care communications and billing.
Rock County has not yet created a process to help older people who don't have a health care provider get vaccinated.
Walworth County has offered an online registration form to do that.
Pharmacies will be able to give vaccines to people ages 65 and older, but local pharmacies do not yet have the supplies to do so.