The Wisconsin National Guard will be aiding the Rock County Public Health Department in giving COVID-19 vaccinations to the remainder of the county's Phase 1A priority group.
An appointment-only COVID-19 vaccination site for people in the Phase 1A priority group will run from Jan. 26 to 29 at Blackhawk Technical College. A second clinic will be set up weeks later to give the necessary second doses for those who participate, according to a news release.
The site's 900 doses will be given first to anyone who qualifies under the state's Phase 1A priority group who have not already received doses.
Individuals from other eligible groups might be offered doses if supplies are available, according to the release.
Individuals or organizations that qualify under Phase 1A and have not yet received vaccines are encouraged to sign up through the county's new online vaccine request form at co.rock.wi.us/publichealth.
Those who cannot access the form online can call 608-352-6727 for assistance.
The goal of the online vaccine request form is to reach health care workers who might not be affiliated with a major health care organization, or whose organization has not yet been connected with a vaccine provider, according to a news release.
The vaccination site at Blackhawk Tech will will accommodate appointments only and will not offer walk-in appointments.
County officials have not publicly provided insight on how many Rock County residents in Phase 1A are awaiting vaccinations.
As of Friday morning, 7,906 Rock County residents have received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccines and 2,129 residents have received both necessary doses of the vaccine.
About 6% of the county's population has started the vaccine process, based on population estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Beginning Monday, Wisconsinites over the age of 65 will be eligible for vaccine doses. Administration of those doses has been largely left in the hands of health care providers as of now.
Both Mercyhealth and SSM Health have announced they will begin first reaching out to patients over the age of 75 to schedule appointments, then will work down to patients ages 65 to 74.
The quickest way for patients at either health care system to get an appointment is to sign up for and monitor a MyChart account, an online portal for health care communications and billing.
Rock County has not yet created a process to aid individuals 65 and older who do not have a health care provider with getting access to vaccines.
Walworth County has offered an online registration form to do such.
Pharmacies will be able to give vaccines to people over the age of 65, but local pharmacies do not yet have the supplies to do so.