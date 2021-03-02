The Rock County Public Health Department announced Tuesday that it is moving to Phase 2 of its reopening plan, which allows facilities to expand indoor capacity limits from 25% to 50%.
The move was in response to multiple weeks of "sustained improvements" in COVID-19 spread throughout the county, according to a news release.
The announcement came about the same time Dane County's health department announced looser restrictions and President Joe Biden announced plans to make COVID-19 vaccine available to all Americans by the end of May, a two-month improvement over previous plans.
The change in indoor capacity limits is the most significant part of the progression from Phase 1 to Phase 2, according to the county health department.
Capacity limits might be lower for some facilities based on people's ability to social distance, according to the release.
Six feet of distance should remain between people who aren't from the same household under best practices from state, local and national health authorities.
Senior centers, which have been closed since the county moved to Phase 1, can now reopen with up to 50% capacity.
Rock County's reopening guidelines have not been enforceable since the county, following the state's lead, stopped issuing safer-at-home health orders last spring.
State Republican lawmakers have challenged the authority of county and statewide health orders, and the state Supreme Court has supported those challenges.
But safety guidelines have existed in some form since the end of last March.
Face masks are still mandatory in Wisconsin. The health department also continues recommend hand-washing, staying home when sick, avoiding crowds and getting tested for COVID-19 if symptoms develop, according to the news release.
Rock County is seeing an average of 14 new COVID-19 cases per day over the last seven days, which is the lowest average since August, according to the release.
Nine people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 on average per day, a dramatic improvement from the peak of 74 hospitalizations in November, according to the release.
Rock County has 183 active and confirmed cases of COVID-19, and seven people were hospitalized with the disease as of Tuesday afternoon, according to county data.
While COVID-19 numbers are improving statewide, state health officials still stress safety precautions to prevent sudden increases in cases and more deaths.
During a Tuesday media call, Julie Willems Van Dijk, deputy secretary of the state's health department, compared the state of COVID-19 in Wisconsin to that of a person who has had surgery.
People who have had surgery often feel poorly for days after operation, Van Dijk said. But they often feel better for a day, so they do normal activities and then feel bad again the day after, she said.
Wisconsinites might feel like they are experiencing that good day, Van Dijk said, but she cautions people from doing too much too quickly or the state might slide backward in its fight against COVID-19.
COVID-19 vaccine initiatives continue statewide, contributing to recent improvements.
As of Tuesday morning, 26,555 Rock County residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, including 15,415 residents who are ages 65 and older, according to county data.
That means about 21% of the county's 16-and-older population has at least started the two-dose vaccine program, according to county data.
So far, COVID-19 vaccine has not been approved for people younger than 16 years old.
Sixteen percent of the entire Rock County population has received at least one dose, according to state data.