Rock County residents must continue wearing masks when they leave home despite a Wednesday state Supreme Court ruling that shot down a similar state order.
A Feb. 4 order from the Rock County Public Health Department mandates face coverings for everyone ages 5 or older when indoors in public or in enclosed spaces with people not from their own households.
That mandate is active until May 5 regardless of the state's mandate, which the court struck down Wednesday.
The 4-3 ruling from the conservative-controlled court is the latest legal blow to Gov. Tony Evers' attempts to control the coronavirus. It comes after Republicans in the Legislature repealed the mask mandate in February, only to see Evers quickly re-issue it, according to The Associated Press.
The court ruled any public health emergency issued by Evers is valid for just 60 days and can’t be extended without legislative approval.
“The question in this case is not whether the governor acted wisely; it is whether he acted lawfully. We conclude he did not,” Justice Brian Hagedorn wrote for the majority.
Justice Ann Walsh Bradley, a member of the court's three-justice minority, lamented in a dissent that the ruling hampers the ability of Wisconsin governors to protect lives.
Rock County health officials have been persistent in encouraging people to continue wearing masks, social distancing and avoiding crowds to prevent another surge of coronavirus cases.
COVID-19 vaccines have helped slow the spread of the disease, but the chance of infection and serious illness is a reality for those who are not vaccinated, health officials said.
Officials nationwide have warned against relaxing safety guidelines too soon because many more people could die before the country reaches herd immunity.
The Associated Press contributed to this story, which will be updated.