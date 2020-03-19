JANESVILLE
The Rock County Job Center announced it remains open in some facets during the ongoing COVID-19 virus crisis, but it is limiting crowds and suspending some face-to-face training services.
The county job center at 1900 Center Ave. as of Thursday remained open, but the center was limiting clients to 10 people at a time and amending face-to-face training sessions so groups can take in sessions via videoconferencing, according to a news release.
The adjustments come as the county has begun to see an increase in unemployment claims as some businesses temporarily close as a response to the COVID-19 health emergency.
As of Thursday, the center’s resource room remained open. The Southwest Wisconsin Workforce Development Board’s offices in Beloit were closed, and services have been moved to the Rock County Job Center.
The job center will continue to offer one-on-one appointments and “limited” services. People are encouraged to call their caseworker at the job center ahead of time for appointments, and clients receiving services should expect to wait at the job center.
Those going to the job center are asked to follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for mitigating risk for transmitting and contracting the COVID-19 virus.
Orientations and workshops for the job center’s FoodShare Employment and Training and the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act will be run via videoconferencing. Participants will be given a link to access the webinars remotely, or they can call in to participate.
People can access information for unemployment services at the state Department of Workforce Development website, dwd.wisconsin.gov, or by calling 414-435-7069 or toll-free 844-910-3661.