JANESVILLE

Rock County Jail workers are working to prevent COVID-19 infection among hundreds of inmates.

Jails are exempt from the new state order banning gatherings of more than 10.

Sheriff Troy Knudson said the "secure" jail units house 16 or 24 people. The work-release units house up to 37.

“It’s a confined area,” Knudson said, adding inmates should be able to keep “a fair amount of distance” between each other.

Authorities have been trying to reduce the jail population to deal with the coronavirus threat.

The jail’s maximum capacity is 505, and 397 were being held Monday morning, down from 412 last week, Knudson said.

The district attorney and county judges have agreed to postpone initial hearings for some minor violations for “a month or so,” Knudson said. That will keep some of them from being held in the jail while their cases are pending.

Also helping reduce the jail population is the state Probation and Parole Office, which has agreed to release some inmates who were held on probation or parole violations.

Jailers are isolating anyone with respiratory illness in the jail’s medical cells. One inmate with a cough and sore throat was checked out at a medical facility but did not qualify for a COVID-19 test, Knudson said.

Knudson said Tuesday that two other inmates came down with symptoms, and they and their roommates were isolated.

Low jail numbers allowed jailers to clear out one unit and sanitize it. The unit will be kept empty and used if the number of inmates with symptoms exceeds the capacity of the medical unit, Knudson said.

All people booked into the jail are being checked for symptoms and are having their temperatures taken, Knudson said.

All new inmates will be placed in one of the jail’s units for two days to see if symptoms develop before they are moved into the other units, Knudson said.

Correctional officers have been cleaning all high-use areas twice a shift since Friday, and information about the virus has been posted in the units in both English and Spanish, Knudson said.

Inmates who work in the kitchen and in other areas of the jail are being screened at the start of each shift so they don’t work while displaying symptoms.

Knudson said formal briefings at the beginning of each shift probably will be canceled for the time being. Instead, deputies will get their information via computer.

Also being considered is temporary suspension of the Workender program, in which people serve their time by performing community service on weekends.

If the situation gets worse, Knudson said, he might have to consider releasing more work-release inmates on ankle monitors to serve their time at home.

Rock County courts, meanwhile, are being flexible. An attorney told a court commissioner Tuesday that her client, who faces a drug-distribution charge, didn’t feel comfortable coming to the courthouse.

Commissioner Stephen Meyer said that was acceptable and rescheduled the preliminary hearing to the end of May.