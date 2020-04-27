JANESVILLE

A Rock County correctional officer has tested positive for the coronavirus, the sheriff’s office announced Monday.

The officer reported Monday he had tested positive, said Chief Deputy Craig Strouse of the sheriff’s office.

The officer was tested after having fever over the weekend, Strouse said.

"The officer’s symptoms are relatively minor at this time," according to the news release.

Officials tracked down every employee who had contact with the jailer over the previous five days, and anyone who did was told not to report to work and to quarantine at home, Strouse said.

Part of the jail staff had been working from home on a rotating schedule in order to have enough staff to handle this problem, Strouse said, so officers were assigned to cover for those who can’t work, Strouse said.

The rescheduling affected all three shifts, Strouse said.

Some inmates have been tested in recent weeks, but none has tested positive, Strouse said.

As of Monday, no inmates were exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19, according to the news release.

The jail did not check for every inmate that had contact with the infected jailer, but jail units are being isolated from each other as much as possible, and officials know which units the infected jailer had contact with, and jail staff wear protective equipment when in contact with inmates, Strouse said.

The frequency of inmate temperature checks is being increased as a result of the positive test, Strouse said.

The jail switched to permanent assignments on Monday, so jailers are now assigned to specific units, Strouse said.

The jail, which has a capacity of about 500 inmates, reduced its population dramatically in recent weeks in an effort to contain any outbreak that might occur.

The jail population was 212 on Monday, Strouse said.

The jail has two negative-pressure cells where an infected inmate could be housed.

Jail staff members are required to sanitize their hands and get their temperatures checked before every shift. They are sent home if they have any fever, Strouse said.

Other measures the jail has been taking is increased cleaning of housing areas and providing inmates with masks, according to the release.