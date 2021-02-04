JANESVILLE
A flurry of actions on mask wearing hit Rock County almost at the same time Thursday afternoon.
The bottom line is that everyone must wear masks in public, enclosed spaces with few exceptions—much like what has gone on before, said Rock County Administrator Josh Smith.
Gov. Tony Evers had mandated mask wearing statewide for months, but the Legislature repealed that order Thursday.
Evers and the county had expected that action, and both issued new mask orders soon afterward.
County officials had planned for months in anticipation of the legislative action, Smith said.
County officials expected that confusion would be a problem if the Legislature acted as it did, and that some might question the legitimacy of Evers’ subsequent order.
“It seemed the time was right to provide certainty here,” Smith said.
Smith said the county could be sued to stop the order, or the county board could question the order, and the county would defend itself by citing the authority of the health officer to issue such orders.
The county had a mask order and stay-home order for a couple of weeks in May after the state Supreme Court struck down Evers’ safer-at-home order.
Evers later issued a series of pandemic-related emergency orders starting Aug. 1.
The county's new order includes no new enforcement measures, Smith said.
As before, police or public health officials could impose fines of $30 for a first offense, $50 for a second offense or $200 for subsequent offenses, but the approach will be education first, Smith said.
Smith was not aware of any county-issued citations for failure to wear a mask.
Smith said the county rules closely follow the governor’s mandate that the Legislature repealed.
“Rock County residents ages 5 and older are required to wear a face covering when they are indoors or in enclosed spaces with anyone who is not part of their household," according to a county health department news release.
“Face coverings are also required when you are outdoors and unable to maintain physical distancing,” the release continues.
People who are eating, drinking or swimming are exempt, as are people with health conditions or disabilities who are not able to safely wear face coverings.
“Face coverings are strongly recommended in all other settings, including outdoors when it is not possible to maintain physical distancing,” the release states.
The county’s new order, issued by Interim Health Officer Michelle Bailey, is in effect through May 5, according to a news release.
Smith said Bailey could extend the order if needed.
"We are currently seeing a high amount of case activity and community spread. We still need to utilize every strategy available to decrease the number of people affected by this virus. It is up to everyone to do their part to keep the community and their families safe," Bailey said in the news release.
“Since Jan. 1, 2021, Rock County has averaged 50 new cases of COVID-19 per day. According to Wisconsin Department of Health Services this is 'high' case activity,” Bailey continued.
Evers’ and Bailey’s orders both cite the danger from new strains of the novel coronavirus that have been found to be more contagious.
At least one of the variants has been found in the northern part of the state. None has been found in Rock County, although every coronavirus test is not checked for the variants, said county public health spokeswoman Jessica Turner.
Tests are scrutinized if the person has traveled overseas, has a long period of illness or was infected for a second time, Turner said.
State Sen. Steve Nass, R-town of La Grange, issued a statement Thursday saying he will introduce a new resolution to repeal Evers’ latest order.
Nass said he also will ask Senate leaders to file for an emergency action in the state Supreme Court.
“The rule of law and the Wisconsin Constitution require Evers to recognize the Legislature ended his emergency powers,” Nass said. “Instead, Tony Evers now acts no differently than a dictator in control of a banana republic.”
U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-2nd District, spoke about the situation to reporters earlier in the day. He compared the Legislature’s Republicans to followers of the QAnon conspiracy theories and called them “crazy.”
Pocan said Nass would likely not wear a mask even if he were a doctor operating on a patient.