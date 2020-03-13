JANESVILLE
Two days into a statewide public health emergency in response to the national COVID-19 outbreak, Rock County Health Officials are enacting internal health policies and cautioning communities against large-scale events that will draw crowds of a few hundred people.
The county’s health department Friday advised organizers of “mass gatherings” that would draw 250 people or more to cancel or postpone events if it’s feasible.
That recommendation is in lockstep with a state advisory against gatherings of 250 people or more. The advisory is less stringent than some other state or local government recommendations that advise canceling events with attendance of 25 people or more.
The county in its advisory is asking groups that decide to continue with large-scale events to ask people not to attend if they’ve traveled within the last two weeks to international areas or states in the U.S. with known, ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks.
That includes recent visits to regions of countries that have been placed under “Level 1 or Level 2” travel warnings for COVID-19, or states with areas designated as having person-to-person “community transmission” of coronavirus.
For its employees, Rock County government is following the same guidelines of state government “social distancing” policies. In a separate communication Friday, the county asked each of its departments to consider work-from-home policies for county workers, and it’s asking workers to avoid crowds and “self-quarantine” if they’ve been potentially exposed to COVID-19, either from travel or contact with a person who has become ill with the novel coronavirus.