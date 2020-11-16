Rock County is warning people to avoid most gatherings because of rapid increases in positive tests for the coronavirus and rising numbers of hospitalizations and deaths.

The warning comes as the Thanksgiving holiday and the gun-deer season approach, but the guidance says people should avoid gatherings of any size with anyone not living in the same household.

County Health Officer Marie-Noel Sandoval told WCLO Radio that officials are seeing outbreaks among people who attended small gatherings, and some people are wrong to think they are safe if they hold gatherings with family members they don't live with.

The county Public Health Department on Monday said it was shifting from Phase 2 to Phase 1 of its reopening plan.

As part of Phase 1, the department issued this guidance:

Everyone should avoid gatherings of any size with people who are not members of the same living unit or household.

Public and private gatherings, festivals, carnivals, fairs, concerts, parades, and contact/team sports should not take place.

Libraries, religious services, office settings, restaurants, bars, retail establishments, service establishments, community centers, shopping malls, auctions, gym/recreational facilities, pools and places of amusement should limit capacity to 25%.

Salons, body art facilities, pet groomers, and spas should not allow walk-in clients.

Outdoor playgrounds and garage/rummage sales should be limited to 10 people or less.

Schools should provide virtual options and flexibility to shift to virtual and transition to virtual school for a minimum two weeks after any holiday or seasonal extended break.

Sandoval referred to the rules as "guidance" and "recommendations."

The county started its reopening plan May 21 and declared Phase 1, according to the health department website.

The less restrictive Phase 2 had been in effect since July 10.

Phase 2 limited gatherings in stores, libraries and churches to 50% capacity. Phase 1 calls for 25%.

Phase 2 recommended virtual classes and protective measures when schools are open. Phase 1 says schools should provide virtual options and pivot to virtual schooling for a minimum two weeks after any holiday or extended break.

The department said during October, there were more positive cases reported in Rock County than all of the previous months of the pandemic combined, and 30% of all cases reported during the pandemic in the county have been in the past 16 days.

The department also reported 14 deaths from COVID-19 so far in November and a doubling of the number of people hospitalized for the disease since Nov. 1.

Janesville Fire Chief Ernie Rhodes, who has led the city’s pandemic response, said city officials would meet Monday to review the health department’s recommendations and consider what responses, if any, the city should make.

Also Monday, Rep. Mark Pocan, D-2nd District, announced he was in quarantine because his 91-year-old mother, with whom he had been in masked contact, had tested positive for the virus.

This story will be updated.