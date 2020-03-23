Subscribe today for as little as $9.95/month.

Rock County Public Health officials believe the county's third confirmed case of COVID-19 was transmitted through community spread.

That means the person infected had no known contact with a person with a confirmed case and has not traveled to a community with community spread.

"Everyone, including people without symptoms, could be infectious," according to a news release from the health department.

Rock County's third confirmed case tested positive Friday, according to the release.

Beloit Health System in a news release Friday said one of its patients tested positive for COVID-19 at its freestanding testing center.

It is unclear whether the patient at Beloit Health System was the same person in the third confirmed case.

The health department will no longer release case information "unless relevant," said Kelsey Cordova, public information officer for the health department in an email to The Gazette.

From now on, the department intends to share only the number of positive cases, Cordova said.

Information such as age of patient and travel history was provided by the health department for the first two cases in Rock County.

The Gazette has asked the health department to provide further information on cases and other local impacts of COVID-19 in the future.