Local hospitals have updated their visitor policies in reaction to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, according to a news release from the Rock County Public Health Department.

Changes to existing policies at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville, and SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville will begin Monday.

Rock County on Thursday had 660 active and confirmed cases of COVID-19, up 40 from Wednesday, according to health department data.

Hospitalizations increased from 23 to 26 from Wednesday to Thursday. The highest the county has ever seen is 27.

Sixty-six new cases were reported Thursday, bringing the county's total to 3,005. One new death occurred Oct. 3, bringing the county's death total to 34.

The positivity rate for cases reported Thursday was 21%. The county aims for a 5% positivity rate averaged over 14 days.

The following are updated visitor policies for local hospitals.

Mercyhealth

Beginning Monday, no visitors will be allowed at Mercyhealth's Janesville hospital.

Exceptions will be allowed for:

Pediatric patients: two visitors at a time upon approval.

Women in labor: one visitor at a time upon approval.

Adult patients undergoing surgery/procedure: one visitor upon approval.

Patients who require assistance with medical decision making.

End-of-life situations.

No visitors younger than 18 will be allowed.

Approved visitors must screen negative for fever, have no flu-like symptoms, wear a face covering and respect social distancing.

No visitors will be allowed for COVID-19 patients or suspected COVID-19 patients.

SSM Health

Beginning Monday, one visitor will be allowed at St. Mary's Hospital to accompany patients who are:

Receiving care in the emergency department.

Receiving care in family birthing suites.

Having an outpatient procedure.

Having a steady strides procedure.

Pediatric patients are allowed two visitors.

COVID-19 patients or suspected COVID-19 patients will not be allowed visitors unless it is an end-of-life situation or other arrangements are made.

Dean Clinic will allow one visitor for:

Patients who have limited cognitive, physical or emotional abilities.

Pediatric patients.

Pediatric patients birth to 2 weeks old will be allowed two visitors.

SSM Health visitors must wear face coverings, complete health screenings, perform proper hand hygiene and wear provided personal protective equipment.

The hospital cafeteria will not be open to visitors.

Beloit Health System

Limited visitors will be allowed to enter facilities.

Exceptions include:

Pediatric patients: two visitors at a time.

Pregnant women or women who just delivered: one visitor at a time.

One visitor per outpatient procedure or surgery.

Escorts for cognitively or physically impaired patients must wait in vehicles.

Visitors should avoid bringing in personal items.

Edgerton Hospital

One appointed visitor will be allowed per patient.

COVID-19 patients will not be allowed visitors.

Visitors must be 16-years-old or older, wear face coverings and pass a COVID-19 screening.

Visitor guidelines will continue to be assessed, according to the county news release.