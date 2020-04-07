Rock County has 260 hospital beds, 37 intensive care unit beds and 32 ventilators, according to a new inventory by the county and local hospitals.
Whether people stay home and maintain social distancing will determine if that is enough to carry the county through the pandemic, said Danielle Mitchell, physician at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital.
The Rock County Public Health Department with collaboration from Rock County's four hospitals on Tuesday released data on the local capacity to treat people for COVID-19.
The data does not reflect resources available during surge capacity.
Hospital surge capacity plans allow for more beds, however, that number can fluctuate depending on location and situation, Mitchell said.
As of Tuesday morning, 151 hospital beds and 17 intensive care unit beds were filled. That includes COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients, according to the data.
There have been 37 confirmed cases in Rock County. Two people have died.
Statewide, 2,578 people have tested positive and 92 people have died because of the disease.
Staying home remains the most important thing people can do to stay safe and stop the spread of disease, Mitchell said.
The county has not released numbers showing how many people have been hospitalized or needed ventilators specifically for COVID-19.
Projections from the county health department show if everyone abides by safer-at-home guidelines, hospitals would need 67 regular beds and 20 intensive care beds at its peak.
If half of Rock County abides by the guidelines, that number jumps to 283 regular and 85 intensive care beds needed at the peak, which is more than what local health care systems can typically provide.
In the event hospitals become overrun with COVID-19 patients, the four hospitals would be divided by levels of care, with some hospitals treating patients with higher needs and others being reserved for lower need patients, Mitchell said.
"By staying at home, you will help the health care system meet the needs," Mitchell said.
It is likely Rock County is slowly seeing the positive impact social distancing can have, Mitchell said.
SSM Health providers are seeing fewer people showing symptoms of COVID-19, Mitchell said.
But that does not mean we are near the end.
National officials have predicted there will be a spike of deaths because of COVID-19 this week and next.
There is some indication that will could be true in Rock County, Mitchell said, while stressing the importance of staying home.
It is difficult to know when the pandemic will ease and when safer-at-home orders will be lifted, Mitchell said.
It is likely the disease will fluctuate over time, Mitchell said.
"We have heard several peaks or having occurrences in waves is more realistic," Mitchell said.
Personal protective equipment and testing supplies remain low in Rock County and across the country, Mitchell said.
Gowns and masks are among the most needed, Mitchell said.