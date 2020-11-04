The election has come and gone, and unlike what many conspiracy theorists predicted, the coronavirus is still circulating—and in Rock County’s case, surging.

Rock County saw a record day for COVID-19 hospitalizations with 48 people being treated in county hospitals. That is seven more than the previous record of 41 on Oct. 27, according to data from the Rock County Public Health Department.

The county reported one more COVID-19 death, bringing the total to 47 deaths since the pandemic hit the community in March.

There are 2,116 active and confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rock County, down two cases from Tuesday, according to the data.

On Wednesday, 101 new cases were reported for an all-time total of 5,977 cases.

Of test results reported Wednesday, 31% were positive. In its reopening plan, the county aims for a 5% positivity rate when averaged over 14 days.

The lowest positivity rate reported in the past two weeks was 11% on Oct. 24. The highest was 44% on Oct. 26.