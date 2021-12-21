In light of an anticipated surge in COVID-19 cases in the coming weeks because of holiday-related gatherings and the omicron variant, Rock County Public Health Department officials are urging unvaccinated residents to get a poke over the holiday season at two upcoming free clinics available to anyone age 5 and over.
It might be an ideal time for adults and children to get vaccinated. Between Sept. 1 and Dec. 20, there were 1,593 total cases of COVID-19 among school-aged children age 4 to 18 in Rock County, yet only 75 of those cases (or about 5%) were among fully vaccinated children, according to information released by the health department.
On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services issued a public health advisory calling on Wisconsinites to take urgent action to prevent additional hospitalizations and deaths. The highly contagious omicron variant has been detected in Wisconsin and is anticipated to cause a rapid increase in disease activity in the coming weeks. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reporting that the omicron variant is accounting for more than 70% of new cases of COVID-19 infection in the nation.
Vaccination provides protection against the Delta variant, including greater than 90% effectiveness against hospitalization and death when breakthrough cases occur. While omicron data is still being evaluated, it suggests vaccination is effective at preventing severe disease and hospitalization.
The county health department and AMI are both offering vaccination clinics. Free rides are available for each clinic by calling 211.
There will be a DHS community-based vaccine clinic at 1900 Center Ave., Janesville. People can schedule at vaccinate.wi.gov or call 844-684-1064. Walk-ins are also welcome. Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. It will be closed Dec, 24, 25, 31 and Jan. 1.
People also can get jabbed at the Rock County Public Health Department vaccine clinic, 3328 N. Highway 51, Janesville. People can schedule appointments at rebrand.ly/RCPHD-COVID-appt or by phone at 608-352-6727. Walk-ins are also welcome. Hours are 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays, but it is closed Dec. 22.
Rock County data update
In the seven-day period from Dec. 13 to Monday, 441 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Janesville. There were 302 reported in Beloit in that time frame, 96 in Milton, 81 in Edgerton; 54 in Evansville, 40 in unincorporated areas and 16 in Clinton.
The number of active cases in Rock County remains on the rise with 2,395 active cases reported Tuesday, up from 572 on Nov. 3. There were 34 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rock County on Tuesday and no deaths. The most prevalent age group testing positive in Rock County is 25- to 34-year-olds.
To date, a total of 24,104 cases and 247 deaths have been recorded since the pandemic began in spring 2020.
There were 48 people hospitalized in the county as of Dec. 21, which has come down from 57 on Dec. 7. The case rate is 680 cases per 100,000 people in Rock County, which has also come down.
Of Rock County residents eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines, 61.4% have completed a vaccine series.
As of Monday, the average new cases per day in Wisconsin for the past seven days has been 3,315. The seven-day average of deaths per day in the state has been 29 and the seven-day average state positivity rate was 11.9%. The seven-day average of those hospitalized in the state was 1,658.
As of Tuesday, there were 57.8% of the total population of Wisconsin residents that have completed the vaccine series.