The Rock County Public Health Department said new cases of COVID-19 are rising slightly and that health officials are preparing for an increase in vaccine demand as families look to get children age 5 to 11 inoculated.
Department epidemiologist Nick Zupan said Thursday the county has seen an average of around 64 new cases of COVID-19 over the last seven days and that an estimated 800 cases remain active.
On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 136 new cases in Rock County, bringing the countywide total to 20,475 cases and 221 deaths since the pandemic began.
As of Nov. 9, the day most recent data was available, Rock County hospitals were treating 20 patients for COVID-19. Zupan said it was possible that hospitalizations could increase in the coming weeks because of the elevated number of new cases and active cases.
Zupan also said it was possible cases could rise as the holidays and colder weather lead to more indoor gatherings.
“We encourage people to exercise caution and to get vaccinated and to wear masks in settings that involve lots of people being present,” Zupan added.
At Thursday’s briefing, Rock County Health Officer Katrina Harwood said the health department expects around one-third of children in Rock County age 5 to 11 will receive COVID-19 vaccinations, which would total about 8,500 children.
The vaccine site at the former Rock County Jobs Center, 1900 Center Ave., Janesville, will offer expanded hours Saturday and Nov. 20 for additional vaccinations. The vaccine clinic is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays.
Beginning Wednesday, the health department will offer vaccinations at its Janesville office location, 3328 N. Highway 51. The clinic will run from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays. Appointments can be scheduled at rebrand .ly/RCPHD-COVID-appt or by calling 608-352-6727. Walk-in appointments are welcome, and neither identification nor health insurance is required for vaccination.
Harwood stressed the safety and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccine for young children, disputing misinformation shared widely on social media.
“As new groups have become eligible, we have braced for a rise in misinformation being shared,” Harwood said.
Data on administration of the vaccines for children age 5 to 11 since approval was issued late last month but was not immediately available Thursday, Zupan said, who noted that data would be updated in the coming days.
In a report published last week, the health department found that of 93,000 doses of vaccine administered between August and October in Rock County, less than 1% of all people vaccinated reported adverse health reactions.