Rock County has one more confirmed case of COVID-19, with the total increasing from 16 to 17 Wednesday.
One death has been reported and 539 tests have come back with negative results, according to a news release from the Rock County Public Health Department.
Rock County residents are still in the dark about how many people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been hospitalized, the ages of people who have been infected and whether anyone in Rock County has recovered.
The state Department of Health Services on Wednesday released new data showing how COVID-19 is impacting Wisconsinites.
There are 1,550 confirmed cases statewide and 24 deaths, up 50% from 16 deaths Tuesday.
Officials estimate there are at least 10 additional cases for each confirmed case.
Walworth County this week began releasing additional information on its confirmed cases.
As of Wednesday, Walworth County has seen 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Of those, four are hospitalized and five have recovered. There have been no deaths in Walworth County, according to the health department.
Public Information Officer Kelsey Cordova on Wednesday said Rock County plans to provide more information when “the potential for individual patient identity risk is low.”
“Given our low positive count, we are unable to provide this level of data at this point,” Cordova said in an email to The Gazette. “However, we are looking at other relevant information we may be able to provide in the near future.”
Walworth County officials on Wednesday released details on hospitalization and recovery of confirmed cases. It has three fewer confirmed cases of COVID-19 than Rock County.
Walworth County officials shared details on hospitalizations Tuesday when it had six confirmed cases.
Rock County officials are sticking to their message that everyone should act as though they have been exposed and should stay home and that data on cases does not provide an accurate depiction of what is happening.
“Again, the number of identified cases and even hospitalizations does not paint the true picture of the situation in Rock County,” Cordova said.
Cordova shared national data that indicates 80% of people carrying the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 show mild or no symptoms.
The small number of confirmed cases is “just a fraction of the actual positives in the community,” Cordova said.
A nationwide shortage of testing materials has caused health care officials to prioritize testing to people who have severe symptoms, are in need of hospitalization or work in health care.
“We have been fortunate to have low counts in Rock County, thus far, and we want to keep it that way,” Cordova said. “We can only do this with everyone pulling their weight and adhering to the Safer at Home order and continuing to practice social distancing and self-isolation if experienc(ing) symptoms.”